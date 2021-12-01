No interest is charged but, as with any borrowing, make sure you will have the money to meet the instalments as they fall due. Klarna does not charge a fee for missing a payment but the others do. Never be tempted by BNPL to spend more than you can afford just because you can

spread the cost. BNPL can be convenient if it is used sensibly, but is dangerous if you give in to the temptation to take on a debt you cannot afford.

One more thing to consider: credit cards give you “Section 75” rights – if goods don’t arrive or are faulty, and the retailer won’t refund you, your credit card provider must. You lose these valuable rights if you use a BNPL provider, even if the instalments are paid through your credit card and even if you pay for the item in full at once, as Klarna allows.

I don’t want to encourage anyone to borrow to pay for Christmas. But if you feel you must, please do it as cheaply and sensibly as you can.

More like this

QUESTIONS? Send any questions to Paul.Lewis@radiotimes.com Paul cannot answer you personally, but will reflect them in his column.