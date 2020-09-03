Many employers will want at least some of their staff back to work, and many are already operating a flexible furlough with people in work for some days on full pay and other days on furlough on 80% of pay. But those costs of part-time furlough are also rising. The furlough scheme is voluntary. Employers do not have to be

in it and can pull out at any time. If they want staff to return, they should inform them in writing, but there is no minimum notice.

An employer has every right to make staff redundant if the business cannot sustain them. They must give them at least a week’s notice and technically must consult

them. They must also select who they lay off in a fair manner and must not break discrimination laws such as picking people on maternity leave or with children, or those with a disability. People who have worked there for more than two years must get longer notice and some redundancy pay.

For more information, go to acas.org.uk and search “furlough” and “redundancy”.

