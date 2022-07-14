The top three most popular car makes year on year from 2019-2021

Mercedes-Benz cars jumped two places in the UK rankings of most popular cars during the pandemic, climbing from position eight before the country’s first lockdown, to position six in 2020 and 2021 – the only significant change in the top ten table.

A luxury motor might not be the obvious choice amidst a penny crunching global pandemic, but many consumers have surplus savings given their lack of holidays and socialising during lockdown.

Research from a consumer insight report shows households earning over £28,000 were able to save more than usual during the pandemic*.

According to data from Quotezone.co.uk, the top three reasons people borrowed money during the pandemic were to purchase a car, consolidate their debts and to do home improvements – with car purchase as number one.

Other luxury cars, such as Land Rover, are also on the move up the top 20 table, jumping from 19th in 2019 to 17th in 2020 and then 14th in 2021. BMW and Audi held steady at 4th and 5th respectively across all three years, despite the pandemic.

Luxury cars became increasingly popular right across the UK, with Northern Ireland picking up a luxury car in its top three as Audi moves from 4th in 2019 and 2020 up to 2nd in 2021. Scotland sees Mercedes-Benz move up the top 10 list from 9th to 8th, and Wales sees Audi enter the top five for the first time in three years.

Greg Wilson, Founder of Quotezone.co.uk, comments:

“The pandemic has given some drivers the opportunity to trade in their motor for the luxury car they’ve always wanted – with work from home keeping mileage to a minimum and reducing the need for inner city parking which can be both risky and expensive.

“In a year without foreign holidays and weekends away it perhaps makes sense that people took the opportunity to upgrade their vehicles. However just because customers bought a high-end vehicle doesn’t mean they should pay high-end prices. Comparison sites help customers compare and save, no matter how expensive the car.”

For those choosing to invest in a luxury motor this year, there are still ways to keep insurance premiums to a minimum, such as;

Park the car off the road, either on a private driveway or in a garage

Avoid adding expensive ‘modifications’

Choose a car with an alarm, immobiliser and fit a tracker

Explore the use of a telematics insurance product

Keep mileage low

Drive safely and avoid motoring convictions / build up a No Claims Bonus

Consider completing the ‘Pass Plus’ or ‘RoSPA Advanced Drivers and Riders’ test’

The top three most popular car makes year on year from 2019-2021 were; Vauxhall – models Corsa, Astra and Zafira, Ford – models Fiesta, Focus and Mondeo and Volkswagen – Golf, Polo and Passat – with no change to the makes or models across the three years. Quotezone.co.uk helps around 3 million users every year, with over 400 insurance brands across 60 different products including niche products such as Telematics Insurance, Young Driver Insurance and modified car insurance.

