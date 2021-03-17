No VAT should be charged on things that are exempt from VAT in the UK, such as books or children’s clothes – or on gifts, as long as they’re worth less than £39. (Several presents for different people in one package can be assessed separately as long as they are individually wrapped and listed with their values on the outside of the package.) If a gift is worth more, then Import VAT will normally be collected by

the carrier.

Customs duty may also be charged if the value of the item is over £135. The amount will apply to the total cost including carriage, and depend on the value and the country it comes from. It must be paid (plus handling charge) to the carrier. Items from EU countries should be tariff-free if at least half the value of the item is of EU origin and the seller completes the tariff forms correctly.

With such complex changes (and different rules apply in Northern Ireland, and to alcohol and tobacco), it’s inevitable errors will be made. So if high charges are demanded before you get your parcel, or you get a bill from the carrier after delivery, request a clear explanation of how they’ve been worked out before you pay.

More like this

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4

Advertisement

QUESTIONS? Send any questions to Paul.Lewis@radiotimes.com he cannot answer you personally, but he will reflect them in his column in Radio Times magazine.