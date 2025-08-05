Motorway’s study found that the average UK parent racks up over 3,000 miles ferrying their families around, clocking up enough mileage to drive to Greece and back**, costing parents a staggering £3,980 each year on average on fuel and charging.

When it comes to time spent behind the wheel, parents spend an average of 176 hours a year on driving duties alone - more than an entire week in the driver’s seat on ‘taxi’ duties.

In fact, the average parent racks up enough hours on the road to earn up to £21,120 per year as a paid taxi driver*** - all while spending an additional £2,309 each year on average, on drive-thru family dinners and snacks.

That’s why this summer break, Motorway has teamed up with financial expert and parent, Clare Seal, to help parents keep costs down without compromising on family life and the everyday chaos and joy that comes from the next school run, football drop-off, or road trip adventure.

Whether embracing hours upon hours of Baby Shark on repeat, or the inevitable drive-thru mess in the back seat, Clare shares five practical tips on managing car expenses and making informed decisions about when to sell or switch your four-wheeled home:

💳Think Beyond the Sticker Price and Budget for a ‘True Cost Check’

Before upgrading your car, look beyond the monthly payment and consider the full cost of ownership. A newer car might save on fuel or repairs, but it could also mean higher insurance or an extra tax burden - especially if its original value is over £40,000.

Also remember that it’s not just about affording the finance or lease payment. Regular costs like MOTs, annual servicing, and unexpected repairs can add up, so setting aside £30-£50 per month for a car maintenance sinking fund can make those surprise expenses far less stressful, and spread the cost over the year instead of breaking your budget.

🗓️ Sell at the right time (don’t wait for a breakdown)

Many parents hold onto cars until something major goes wrong, at which point it’s often too late to get a good resale value. Instead, keep an eye on depreciation and mileage milestones (like 60k or 100k) that can reduce value. If you’re even thinking of selling, it’s worth tracking how much your car is worth using tools like Motorway’s free car value tracker. You might be surprised how much you could get, especially if the car is in good condition.

⚡Keep EV running costs low by charging smarter and planning ahead

Electric cars can be a great choice for families and, as an EV owner myself, I find them quieter, cheaper to fuel, and perfect for stop-start school runs. But without good habits, costs can creep up. Charging during peak hours or relying too often on rapid public chargers can make things unexpectedly expensive. If you can, switch to a home energy tariff with cheaper overnight rates and schedule most of your charging while the kids are asleep.

Planning journeys with charging stops in mind, especially on weekends or holidays, can also prevent costly last-minute top-ups - and remember, battery range drops faster when the car is loaded up, so try to pack efficiently for family trips!

🏎️Think substance over style

The best family car isn’t always the newest or biggest. It’s the one that fits your lifestyle and your budget. Look for cars with features that truly add value (e.g. fuel efficiency, a decent boot, Isofix seats and easy-to-clean upholstery) rather than extras like premium trims or built-in entertainment systems that you’ll pay more for but won’t necessarily be as useful.

In fact, expensive alloys, custom finishes, or modifications can be costly to repair or replace - and they can make the car harder to sell later, as they reduce the pool of potential buyers to those who share your specific taste.

🚗Shop smart with future resale in mind

Advertorial - content provided by our partner Motorway

When buying your next car, consider how easy it will be to resell later. Popular models with a good reliability record tend to hold their value better, so it’s worth weighing up potential return on investment.

*Research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Motorway between 23rd - 27th June, 2025 among 2,000 nationally representative UK parents of under 18s who drive.

**The exact driving distance from London to the Greek border (or central Greece) is approximately 1,854 miles one way.

***Calculation based on an average fare of £120 per 60 minutes between Heathrow and Central London area, over a 176-hour period in June 2025.