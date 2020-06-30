From 1 July employees can combine work at full pay with furlough on 80% of pay. Employers must keep detailed records of which days employees work and which days they are furloughed – on those days they may not do any work for their employer. Only people who have already been furloughed for at least three weeks between 1 March and 30 June are eligible. Employers must inform employees about the new arrangements in writing and keep records for five years.

Employees on furlough can be asked to take leave, provided they are given notice twice as long as the period of leave – for example two weeks’ notice for one week’s leave. The employer can claim the furlough grant for periods of leave but must make up pay to 100%.

By the end of May HMRC had received 1,900 reports of employers breaking furlough rules. The Revenue has powers to recover grants from employers who have cheated the scheme and may also impose penalties.

