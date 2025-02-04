Recent data has revealed some of the most substantial savings can come from simple hacks such as timing the purchase right and finding a safer place to park – potentially saving up to £702 a year on average.

Compare car insurance quotes today

Drivers are being told they can save 33-45% on their car insurance premiums if they renew their policy 15 to 24 days before it’s due to expire.

Not leaving the purchase until the last minute and allowing plenty of time to shop around and compare quotes will help ensure drivers are not overpaying for their premiums.

The time of day also plays a part in determining car insurance costs, with data revealing people obtaining quotes after midnight often see higher insurance premiums.

On average, quotes obtained between midnight and 6 am are approximately 22% higher than quotes during normal daytime hours.

Drivers are also being told their parking habits can significantly influence premiums. Insurers often offer discounts for vehicles parked in secure locations, such as garages, carports or private driveways.

For example, the average annual premium for drivers who park on a private driveway is £868, whereas those who park on a road away from home are quoted £2,298 on average – more than double the price.

Quotezone.co.uk CEO and car insurance expert Greg Wilson said: “Securing affordable car insurance is key to saving money, by analysing our data we’ve learnt some substantial savings hacks for drivers in 2025.

“Simple tweaks like timing the policy purchase and finding a safer place to park can make a big difference in the price quoted.

“One of the biggest mistakes drivers make when renewing their policies is leaving it until the last minute which means they’re missing out on a chance to save up to 45%.

“Surprisingly, even the time of day can affect how much you pay. Our analysis has shown that when you request quotes in the middle of the night, you may be quoted up to 22% more compared to daytime hours.

“This may be because statistically, people who are getting quotes late at night may have a higher volume of claims or accidents, making them a higher risk.

Compare car insurance quotes today

“Parking location is also a crucial factor when determining insurance premiums. Generally, the closer people park to their home, the better. Cars that are parked on the road and away from home are more likely to be damaged or become targets for thieves.

“It’s hard to predict what car insurance prices will do across 2025 as inflation continues to fluctuate but prices are stabilizing and even in slight decline across all age groups – which we hope will continue throughout the year.”

Quotezone.co.uk’s top 3 car insurance saving hacks:

1.Consider the day you’re renewing insurance – save up to £347

Never leave renewing your policy until the last minute as it means you won’t have a chance to shop around and compare quotes from different insurers. The sweet spot for renewing a car insurance policy is 15 to 24 days before the policy is due to start, as data reveals drivers purchasing during this time save themselves an average of 33-45%.

2.Obtain quotes during daytime hours – save up to £170

Although generally there could be small variations in car insurance prices throughout the day, it’s best to avoid obtaining quotes in the middle of the night. Data reveals drivers who obtain car insurance quotes between midnight and 6am are being quoted around 22% more – statistically, people quoting during those hours may have higher risk profiles with more frequent or more costly claims.

3.Rethink your parking location – save up to £185

The safer you can park your car, the cheaper your car insurance premium is likely to be, with potential annual savings reaching up to £1,000. If possible, it’s worth rethinking where you keep your car, especially if you’re parking on the road and away from home as this can cost you £2,298.21 per year on insurance. You can save on average, up to 24%, by moving your car from the road in front of your house to the driveway.

Quotezone helps over 4 million customers every year compare and find savings on all sorts of motoring products such as van, truck and car insurance.

Reference:

The data used is taken from a sample of 100,000 Quotezone car insurance policies across 2024.

This article is intended as generic information only and is not intended to apply to anybody’s specific circumstances, demands or needs. The views expressed are not intended to provide any financial service or to give any recommendation or advice. Products and services are only mentioned for illustrative rather than promotional purposes.

Ad

Radiotimes.com is published by Immediate Media Company London Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Immediate Media Company Limited. Immediate Media Company London Limited is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Seopa Ltd (trading as Quotezone) (FRA FRN: 313860).