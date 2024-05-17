Venice has introduced a trial for visitors to pay a €5 entry fee to the city during daytime hours, including additional costs for anyone staying in the city overnight.

Manchester has introduced a tourist tax of £1 per night for visitors, which has been successful in funding street maintenance.

Tourists are being encouraged to incorporate additional costs into their holiday budget ahead of their trips, to avoid being left out of pocket.

Travel insurance expert at Quotezone.co.uk, Tiffany Mealiff said: “The new and increasing tourist fees across Europe allow cities to fund measures to attract more holidaymakers, support the local infrastructure and businesses, as well as preventing damages from overtourism.

“If you’re taking a trip to any city in Europe this year, you must be aware of the potential additional costs to your holiday – which are often not obvious beforehand and normally due for payment when you check out of your accommodation. Tourism taxes range anywhere between less than €1 to almost €15 and can be charged per person, per night.

“Many fees are based on the hotel rating or the type of accommodation, and charges vary from city to city depending on whether individuals are charged each night or for the whole trip.

“A recent Quotezone survey showed 45% said they don’t plan for hidden or additional expenses on holiday, so it’s important to check before you travel to avoid any expensive surprises.”

Here are the tourist tax charges to watch out for in popular European destinations:

1.Venice

Tourists visiting Venice for the day will have to pay a €5 entry fee to enter the city between the hours of 8.30am and 4.00pm. The scheme is currently going through a trial period, but it is expected to come fully into force in 2025. Currently anyone staying overnight in Venice on holiday is charged a fee between €1 – €5 within the accommodation price.

2.Manchester

The UK city introduced a £1 per room, per night tourist tax across 73 hotels in order to fund improvement measures to attract more tourists. The scheme has currently raised over £2 million within a year to pay for street cleaning and marketing campaigns.

3.Barcelona

A recent increase to the existing tourist fee sees visitors now paying €3.25 for those staying in official accommodation. This has risen from €2.75.

4.Lisbon

The Portuguese capital enforces a €2 fee for every night tourists stay; this is only applied for a maximum of seven nights, per person.

5.Athens

Tourist tax in Athens varies depending on the hotel category and the time of year. The Greek government introduced the Climate Crisis Resilience Fee to charge tourists anywhere from €0.50 – €10 per room, per night.

6.Dubrovnik

Visitors to Dubrovnik must pay €2.65 per person, per night throughout April to September. The Croatian government has temporarily reduced this fee to €1.86 for the rest of this year.

7.Paris

The French government charges visitors a tourist tax depending on the type of accommodation. The most expensive charge is €14.95 for a stay in palaces, and €0.65 at one or two star campsites, per person, per night. Those staying in a typical four-star hotel are charged around €8.

8.Prague

For visitors to Prague, tourist tax has increased from 21 to 50 CZK each day (€0.82 to €1.97 based on current rates). The tax on visitors has been used as a tool to compensate costs associated with tourism and increase the overall income of the city.

9.Budapest

Tourists staying in Budapest are charged an additional 4% each night, which is calculated based on the price of the room. Hungary only enforces a tourist fee in the capital city.

10.Berlin

Berlin increased their city tax recently – tourists must now pay 5% of the room price, excluding VAT and service fees.

