However, if the deceased had a credit card and a spouse or other person also had a card on that account, that joint user is not liable for any debt left on the card. That is paid out of the estate, if there is enough to do so.

If the deceased had a spouse or civil partner and owned a home or a bank account jointly with them, then the property and money passes to the spouse or civil partner through what is called “survivorship”. Creditors find it very difficult to recover any debts from that and any such claim should be resisted. Creditors can normally only recover debts from parts of the estate that were not jointly owned.

If the deceased had a state pension, then it is important to tell the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) about the death. That can usually be done through a

system called Tell Us Once. However, the DWP acts slowly and very often one or two payments are made after the date of death. The DWP will try to recover the debt from relatives, but it does not have the right to do so. If the deceased owed money to the DWP before they died, then it can recover that from the estate, but not from a spouse or relatives.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4

