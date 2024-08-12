Checking the terms and conditions (Ts and Cs) before booking any trips is crucial to avoid potential pitfalls and ensure a smooth travel experience, but this is particularly important for last-minute bookings, where flexibility may be limited.

Compare travel insurance quotes today

The Ts and Cs outline the rules and policies that govern your booking, providing clarity on crucial aspects such as cancellation and refund policies, payment terms, and what is included in the package.

More like this

Understanding these details can help families make informed decisions, such as knowing if they’re able to cancel or modify their booking without incurring hefty fees, or if they’re entitled to a complete or partial refund in case of unforeseen circumstances.

Important information about insurance coverage, which can protect against travel disruptions, medical emergencies, and other unexpected events, should be included in the small print too.

By reviewing these details, holidaymakers can avoid surprises such as hidden fees, non-refundable deposits, and strict change policies.

Tiffany Mealiff, travel insurance expert at Quotezone.co.uk, said: “There’s nothing more exciting than booking a last-minute holiday, knowing you’ve not got long to wait before you jet off, but before you click that ‘book now’ button, take a few minutes to comb through the terms and conditions.

“It might seem tedious but 21% of travellers in a recent Quotezone survey said they’d been caught out by hidden or additional costs when booking a holiday online, so this additional effort could end up saving you from unexpected issues such as non-refundable deposits, steep cancellation fees, or finding out too late that your booking doesn’t include travel insurance.

“Travellers who book their insurance cover last minute run the risk of being unprotected against a series of issues that could occur prior to travelling such as strikes, a holiday provider going bust or one of the travel party falling ill before departure.

“These 8 simple checks apply to everyone, no matter how far in advance you’re booking, but particularly for those booking last-minute trips. Knowing the rules means you’re prepared for anything and can enjoy your holiday with a reduced chance of any hiccups.”

Compare travel insurance quotes today

Here are eight things to check the Ts and Cs for before booking last-minute trips:

Cancellation and refund policies

Before signing on the dotted line, check how close to the departure date you can cancel and what fees apply. Try to understand what circumstances qualify for a refund and whether it’s a full or partial refund, and be aware of any non-refundable deposits or payments.

Payment terms

If you’re paying in instalments, make a note of when payments are due, or if full payment is required upfront. It’s also worth checking if you can pay using your preferred payment method, and if payments have to be made in a foreign currency, see what conversion fees apply.

Insurance coverage

Check if any travel insurance is included with your holiday package or provider, such as trip cancellation, medical, or baggage insurance. If these are included, make sure you review the specifics, including coverage limits and exclusions. Some insurance providers do cover the cost of flights missed due to strikes, floods or hurricanes, the exact details of what’s included will be available in the product details before purchasing, if not, it’s sensible for travellers to take out their own travel insurance and ensure these are added for additional protection.

It’s also important for holidaymakers to check the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office for updates before travelling to areas prone to natural disasters, if there are warnings in place with a recommendation not to travel, then a travel insurance policy will most likely be void if holidaymakers decide to go anyway.

Changes and modifications

It’s important to understand any fees associated with making changes to your booking, such as changing dates, destinations, or passenger names. Check if there are any provisions for flexibility in changing plans without having to face steep penalties.

Accommodation and transportation specifics

Review your hotel or accommodation’s policies regarding check-in and check-out times, additional fees like a resort fee or tourist tax, and amenities like air-con. For flights, double check the airline’s baggage allowance policy and things like seat selection fees.

Customer support

If the worst happens and your holiday plans are affected, you need to know that you’ll have someone to speak to, to help you through the process. Ensure there is readily available customer support contact information in case of issues, and make a note of their support hours and availability, especially if you’re booking from a different time zone.

Liability and disclaimers

Check the extent to which the booking platform and service providers limit their liability in case of issues like travel disruptions, delays, or dissatisfaction with services. It’s also worth understanding the conditions under which the booking might be voided or altered due to events beyond the control of the service provider, such as natural disasters, or strike action.

Dispute resolutions

Understand the procedures for raising and resolving disputes, including any steps that are required before formal legal action can be taken. You should also check if the terms include clauses which might limit your ability to pursue legal action in court, should something go wrong.

Compare travel insurance quotes today

Quotezone.co.uk can also help travellers with niche products they might need this summer such as end supplier failure insurance, covering holidaymakers when travel companies go bust.

This article is intended as generic information only and is not intended to apply to anybody’s specific circumstances, demands or needs. The views expressed are not intended to provide any financial service or to give any recommendation or advice. Products and services are only mentioned for illustrative rather than promotional purposes.

Advertisement

Radiotimes.com is published by Immediate Media Company London Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Immediate Media Company Limited. Immediate Media Company London Limited is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Seopa Ltd (trading as Quotezone)