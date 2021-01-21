To take a job in an EU country you will need a visa, and each country may impose its own conditions. Professional qualifications that are accepted in the UK may no longer be recognised in EU countries. Time spent working and paying local taxes in the EU – before 2021 and after – will count towards qualifying for a UK state pension Short-term business visits will be allowed for some specific purposes, like conferences or consultancy.

The UK state pension can be paid to people living in any EU country and it will rise each April as it does in the UK. That is the same for people who moved to the EU before or after the end of 2020. People who go to live in an EU country in future will not get UK child benefit and those over pension age will not get the winter fuel payment, but people already living in the EU before the end of 2020 will continue to be eligible if they fulfil the other conditions.

Some UK banks are closing the accounts of people living in some EU countries. If your bank decides to close your UK account there is not much you can do about it

except try to find another UK bank that will take new customers living in your country.

