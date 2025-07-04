Ellis German, Head of Travel at Co-op Insurance, said: “Summer holidays are just around the corner but amidst the excitement, it’s important that you take the time to review your travel documentation and cover.

“Unfortunately, our research indicates that a significant number of Brits have had their holidays disrupted or cancelled due to failing to renew their passport before they travel. Concerningly, it seems many are also leaving it late to renew their passports this year, putting themselves at risk of being denied boarding.”

What are the current passport rules for travel to Europe?

If you're heading to the Schengen Area, which includes most EU countries (except Ireland), as well as Switzerland, Norway and Iceland – there are two key checks to make:

Issue date – Your passport must have been issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country.

Expiry date – It must also be valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave.These rules are independent of each other, so even if your passport hasn't expired, you could still be denied entry if it was issued more than 10 years ago.

If your passport fails either check, you’ll need to renew it if you want to be certain you’ll be allowed to travel. Replacing a passport costs £94.50 or £222 if you need a fast-track service. If you use the fast track service, the earliest you can get an appointment is two days after you apply, and your new passport should be ready to collect from the passport office four hours after your appointment.

Travel insurance matters too

It's not just passports people are forgetting. Co-op Insurance’s research also found that nearly one in six Brits go on holiday without travel insurance – leaving themselves vulnerable if things go wrong. With average medical claims topping £2,500 this year, the financial risks of forgoing cover can be very real.

Rhys Jones, spokesperson for Go.Compare Travel Insurance, explained: “No matter where you are planning to head off to in 2025, it’s important to make sure that you have adequate travel insurance in place in advance of your trip.

“Those buying a travel policy last minute leave themselves at risk, as you won’t be covered for any issues that arise in the run-up to your holiday, before your policy is in place – for instance, airline closures or issues with your accommodation.

“A last-minute policy is also unlikely to include cancellation cover, and cancellation is one of the main reasons that people purchase a travel insurance policy. Those with pre-existing medical conditions could also be left without coverage. So, while it’s tempting to leave it until the last minute, a bit of planning could save you stress – and money – further down the line.”

