Lawyers make a lot of money out of relatives who contest badly drawn wills, so do not do it yourself. Go to a lawyer. They are subject to strict rules that protect you.

You also decide who will deal with your affairs after you die – these are the executors and they should be people you trust, and they can also be beneficiaries. You can name a bank or a lawyer as executors, but they will charge your heirs hefty fees.

In England and Wales a will must be signed by you and witnessed by two adults who are not beneficiaries. In Scotland, you must sign every page and only need one witness. Witnesses do not read the will, they just sign to say they have seen you sign it. At a time of social distancing this can be done through glass or at a safe distance. Use your own pen and wear gloves. Your solicitor will make sure it is done safely and legally.

More information

Go to citizensadvice.org.uk, search “wills” and make sure you look at England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland as appropriate.