* Based on the volume of plans from a panel of lenders Q1 2021 – Q3 2021.
The Radio Times Equity Release Service is provided by Age Partnership Limited. Radio Times is a trading name of Immediate Media Company London Limited which is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Age Partnership Limited, 2200 Century Way, Thorpe Park, Leeds, LS15 8ZB. Company registered in England and Wales No. 5265969. VAT registration number 162 9355 92. Age Partnership Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. FCA registered number 425432 and is trading as Age Partnership Plus.
Equity release requires paying off any existing mortgage. Any money released, plus accrued interest would be repaid upon death, or moving into long-term care. Equity release may involve a lifetime mortgage, which is secured against your home, or a home reversion plan. To understand the features and risks, ask for a personalised illustration.
"}}]],"promo":null,"userRatings":{"total":0,"isHalfStar":false},"isSaveable":false,"sponsor":null,"relatedItems":[],"callout":null,"plantOverview":null,"openWebSettings":null,"breadcrumbs":[{"label":"Home","url":"https://www.radiotimesmoney.com:443"},{"label":"Retirement","url":"https://www.radiotimesmoney.com/retirement/"},{"label":"Equity Release","url":"https://www.radiotimesmoney.com/retirement/equity-release/"},{"label":"Equity Release - Request a call back"}],"seoMetadata":{"title":"Equity Release - Request a call back","description":"Request a call back to learn more about equity release","metaTitle":"","metaDescription":"","image":{"@id":"/v1/images/11352549","@type":"Image","aspectRatio":0.6661290322580645,"height":413,"title":"620 x 413","url":"https://images.immediate.co.uk/production/volatile/sites/46/2021/01/620-x-413-9377ba1-e1611754320285.png","width":620,"alt":null,"sourceName":null},"type":"article","robots":"","canonicalUrl":"https://www.radiotimesmoney.com/retirement/equity-release/equity-release-request-a-call-back/"},"speedCurveLux":{"label":"article","data":{"layout-variant":"headline"}},"pageUrl":"https://www.radiotimesmoney.com/retirement/equity-release/equity-release-request-a-call-back/","canonicalUrl":"https://www.radiotimesmoney.com/retirement/equity-release/equity-release-request-a-call-back/","permutiveModel":{"category":["equity-release","retirement"],"subcategory":["article"],"channel":"retirement","title":"Equity Release - Request a call back","article":{"id":"3972","description":"Request a call back to learn more about equity release","type":"article","author":"Sharon Hunter","tags":["Equity Release"]}},"socialShare":{"platforms":["facebook","twitter","pinterest","reddit","blogger","tumblr","email"],"emailSubject":"Money matters","emailBody":"Interesting reading...","twitterHandle":"@RadioTimes","fbAuthorizeCode":"","title":"Equity%20Release%20-%20Request%20a%20call%20back","tweet":"Equity%20Release%20-%20Request%20a%20call%20back","disabled":false,"imageUrl":"https://images.immediate.co.uk/production/volatile/sites/46/2021/01/620-x-413-9377ba1-e1611754320285.png","url":"https://www.radiotimesmoney.com/retirement/equity-release/equity-release-request-a-call-back/"},"schema":{"@context":"https://schema.org","@id":"https://www.radiotimesmoney.com/retirement/equity-release/equity-release-request-a-call-back/#Article","@type":"Article","description":"Request a call back to learn more about equity release","image":{"@type":"ImageObject","height":574,"url":"https://images.immediate.co.uk/production/volatile/sites/46/2021/01/620-x-413-9377ba1-e1611754320285.png?resize=768,574","width":768},"mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"https://www.radiotimesmoney.com/retirement/equity-release/equity-release-request-a-call-back/"},"name":"Equity Release - Request a call back","url":"https://www.radiotimesmoney.com/retirement/equity-release/equity-release-request-a-call-back/","author":[{"@type":"Person","name":"Sharon Hunter","url":"https://www.radiotimesmoney.com/author/sharonhunter"}],"dateModified":"2023-04-25T14:58:35+01:00","datePublished":"2021-02-11T12:19:40+00:00","headline":"Equity Release - Request a call back","keywords":"Equity Release","publisher":{"@type":"Organization","name":"radiotimesmoney","url":"https://www.radiotimesmoney.com","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","height":39,"url":"https://images.immediate.co.uk/production/volatile/sites/46/2019/01/cropped-RTmoney_LOGO_BLACK_Template-1b34490-e1548762793111-b91a89d.png?resize=265,39","width":265}},"isAccessibleForFree":"False","hasPart":{"@type":"WebPageElement","isAccessibleForFree":"False","cssSelector":".js-piano-locked-content"},"speakable":{"@type":"SpeakableSpecification","xpath":["/html/head/title","/html/head/meta[@name=\"description\"]/@content"]}},"targeting":{"gtm":{"cat":["equity-release","retirement"],"channel":"retirement","format":"standard","pageid":"3972","primary_cat":"equity-release","subcat":"article","author":"Sharon Hunter","publish_date":"2021-02-11T12:19:40+00:00","template":"article","taxonomies":{"posttag":["equity-release"]}},"dfp":{"configuration":"live","cat":["equity-release","retirement"],"channel":"retirement","format":"standard","pageid":"3972","primary_cat":"equity-release","subcat":"article","posttag":["equity-release"]},"piano":[{"key":"premiumContent","value":false},{"key":"subscriptionExperience","value":"default"},{"key":"primaryCategory","value":"equity-release"},{"key":"postType","value":"article"},{"key":"categories","value":["equity-release","retirement"]},{"key":"tags","value":["equity-release"]}]},"postPreview":2,"affiliateMessage":null,"image":{"@id":"/v1/images/11352549","@type":"Image","aspectRatio":0.6661290322580645,"height":413,"title":"620 x 413","url":"https://images.immediate.co.uk/production/volatile/sites/46/2021/01/620-x-413-9377ba1-e1611754320285.png","width":620,"alt":null,"sourceName":null},"ediplayer":null,"onnetworkplayer":null,"greenVideo":null,"hideHeroImage":false,"hideComments":false,"layout":"headline","taxonomies":[{"@id":"/v1/taxonomies/27310741","@type":"Taxonomy","display":"Categories","slug":"category","terms":[{"@id":"/v1/terms/97510256","@type":"Term","slug":"equity-release","display":"Equity Release","taxonomy":"category","meta":[],"parent":{"@id":"/v1/terms/97510257","@type":"Term","slug":"retirement","display":"Retirement","taxonomy":"category","meta":[]}},{"@id":"/v1/terms/97510258","@type":"Term","slug":"retirement","display":"Retirement","taxonomy":"category","meta":[]}]},{"@id":"/v1/taxonomies/27310742","@type":"Taxonomy","display":"Tags","slug":"post_tag","terms":[{"@id":"/v1/terms/97510259","@type":"Term","slug":"equity-release","display":"Equity Release","taxonomy":"post_tag","meta":[]}]},{"@id":"/v1/taxonomies/27310743","@type":"Taxonomy","display":"Subscription Experiences","slug":"subscription-experience","terms":[{"@id":"/v1/terms/97510260","@type":"Term","slug":"default","display":"Default","taxonomy":"subscription-experience","meta":[]}]}],"postFormat":"standard","showHeroImageOverlayIcon":false,"gemius":null,"c2cVars":null,"relatedEdiPlayer":null,"sponsorTracking":null,"postMeta":{"client":"radiotimesmoney","schemaId":"https://www.radiotimesmoney.com/retirement/equity-release/equity-release-request-a-call-back/#Article","entity":"post","source":"content-api","clientId":"3972"},"promoPostTeaser":null,"currentPage":1,"pockets":{"articleBelowContent":[],"articleContentBottom":[],"articleFooter":[],"articleMeta":[],"aboveFooter":[{"componentId":"promotionalWidget","props":{"data":{"title":"Don't lose out on up to 30% more pension income*","imagePosition":"left","buttonLink":"https://www.agepartnership.co.uk/mcx/annuities/do:landing/mc0:ANN-InboundReferral/mc1:RadioTimes-Wealth/mc2:AnnuityLP_Website/","description":"
Calculate how much more income you could get instantly by using the online annuity calculator from Age Partnership.
","buttonLabel":"CALCULATE NOW","linkTarget":"","image":null,"partnerImage":{"url":"https://images.immediate.co.uk/production/volatile/sites/46/2024/02/couple-retired-with-dog-GettyImages-1312422154-e213757.jpg","width":2121,"height":1414,"title":"senior gay couple with dog sit on a park bench, rural background","aspectRatio":0.6666666666666666}},"widgetArea":"aboveFooter"}},{"componentId":"promotionalWidget","props":{"data":{"title":"Holidays from Radio Times Travel","imagePosition":"right","buttonLink":"https://holidays.radiotimes.com/","description":"
Escorted tours to Europe and Worldwide, short breaks, rail breaks, ocean and river cruising. Plus request a brochure from our partners.
","buttonLabel":"VIEW HOLIDAYS","linkTarget":"","image":null,"partnerImage":{"url":"https://images.immediate.co.uk/production/volatile/sites/46/2024/03/portofino-290-af2da6b.jpg","width":289,"height":192,"title":"portofino 290","aspectRatio":0.6643598615916955}},"widgetArea":"aboveFooter"}}],"articleActions":[{"componentId":"savePostButton","props":{}}],"articleSidebar":[{"componentId":"featuredTermsWidget","props":{"data":{"title":"All about","text":"Free guide to equity release","max":"1","taxonomies":{"character":"1"}},"widgetArea":"articleSidebar"}}]},"adSettings":{"unitName":"/176986657/radiotimes.com/money","headerBidder":"index_exchange","headerBidderUrl":"//js-sec.indexww.com/ht/htw-immediatemedia.js","headerBidderTimeout":0,"adRefresh":{"enabled":false,"excludedOrderIds":[0],"durationInView":20,"percentageInView":50},"targets":{"configuration":["live"]},"lazyLoading":{"enabled":false,"renderMarginPercent":1000,"mobileScaling":0},"stitcher":{},"nativeAdvertiser":"","promoPlacementId":"","permutiveConfig":{"permutiveProjectId":"99db7a95-b06a-4ea9-857c-f73ba0a25c19","permutiveApiKey":"db07e0f0-8bb8-46c8-b714-291f2768d746","permutiveDomain":"permutive.radiotimes.com"}}}
Equity Release - Request a call back
Request a call back to learn more about equity release
Radio Times are pleased to be working with Age Partnership+, who are part of the UK’s no.1 equity release advisor*, to offer an equity release service.
Advertisement
Fill in the form below to speak to their team who will be able to answer any questions you may have and find out more about;
Equity release and the different types of plans available
Things to consider
How to make the most of your retirement
* Based on the volume of plans from a panel of lenders Q1 2021 – Q3 2021.
The Radio Times Equity Release Service is provided by Age Partnership Limited. Radio Times is a trading name of Immediate Media Company London Limited which is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Age Partnership Limited, 2200 Century Way, Thorpe Park, Leeds, LS15 8ZB. Company registered in England and Wales No. 5265969. VAT registration number 162 9355 92. Age Partnership Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. FCA registered number 425432 and is trading as Age Partnership Plus.
Advertisement
Equity release requires paying off any existing mortgage. Any money released, plus accrued interest would be repaid upon death, or moving into long-term care. Equity release may involve a lifetime mortgage, which is secured against your home, or a home reversion plan. To understand the features and risks, ask for a personalised illustration.