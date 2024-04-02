Find out how much you could release with this free calculator

The debt will grow fairly quickly because each year you will start paying interest not just on the debt but also on previous years’ interest. At current rates of around 6%, the debt will double every 12 years. But remember: over the past 12 years UK house prices have risen by about 50% so there will probably still be plenty of value left in your home for your heirs. It is very important that you only deal with lenders who are members of the Equity Release Council, as they guarantee your debt will never exceed the value of your home.

You can do what you like with the money you release. It can help you sleep by paying pay off debt, including interest-only mortgages. It can improve your home to make life easier as you get older. It can pay for that once-in-a-lifetime holiday. Or it can help your family.

Some types of home will not be accepted for equity release, and you must be at least 55 to do it. If you get pension credit or other means-tested benefits, or you already have savings, it may not be a good idea. It’s always very important to consult an independent financial adviser who specialises in equity release. But, done properly, it can transform your later life. For more information, go to equityreleasecouncil.com.