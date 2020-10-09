People consider these plans so that when they die, their funeral is already paid for and their heirs don’t have to worry. Plan providers today’s prices rather than the inevitably higher costs when you die. But remember that these plans restrict your funeral to particular firms and to specific times of the day. Many are operated by the major funeral chains, which charge more than some local family-run businesses.

Plans usually exclude many items your heirs may want such as cars, flowers, burial, a headstone, embalming and some fees. Even with a plan, your heirs will have to pay for those.

Funeral plans are unregulated but there is a Funeral Planning Authority that sets standards. If you do want a plan, use a firm that belongs to it. My advice is let your heirs pay for the funeral out of your estate, or put what you can afford into a savings account labelled “funeral”. It may not be enough, but nor will most funeral plans.

Warning: Over-50s life insurance plans are NOT pre-paid funeral plans and are bad value. Avoid them.

To find out more information, search for “funeral plans” on moneysavingexpert.com, or visit moneyadviceservice.org.uk.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4 - QUESTIONS? Send any questions to Paul.Lewis@radiotimes.com I cannot answer you personally, but I will reflect them in my Radio Times column.