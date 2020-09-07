Some firms make a lot of money selling schemes to “protect” homes. They cannot work because once you have had that thought of taking some action to get more public money, any scheme is scuppered, even if the home is put into a trust. Save your money. And remember if you, your spouse or partner, or a relative over 60 or severely disabled remains in the property, its value is ignored.

Finally, even if your home is left empty, you can generally get the bill deferred until after you die. Giving away your home does not stop Inheritance Tax, either. It is

then called a “gift with reservation of benefit” and the taxman can treat it as if you had never given it away. If you avoid that by paying your child a market rent, then they will end up paying income and Capital Gains Tax. And if they go bankrupt or divorce, the house you live in could be sold as their asset.

Nowadays, there will not be any Inheritance Tax to pay on a typical family home. If you leave your home to a descendant, Inheritance Tax does not normally start until your total estate is £500,000 – and it is £1 million if you are already widowed or a bereaved civil partner. As for trusts, leave them to the extremely rich.