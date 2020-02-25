Here are a few big and small changes to make your retirement years the best of your life.

Convert a spare room into your hobby room

Creating a space that’s yours alone can require little effort and cost. Perhaps you’ve dreamt of a cosy reading space and could turn the spare room into a library. Or maybe you’d like an art studio where the light streams in. Now is the time to find what makes you happy and create the space to live it.

More like this

Add an en suite

Does your bedroom share a wall with a spare room or even your own bathroom? To create a little luxury and convenience in your later years, why not knock through that wall and get renovating to create your dream en suite? Fit a new walk in shower, upgrade your lights to create a relaxing atmosphere when you soak in the bath or expand the single sink to a double with counter space.

Update the outside of your home

If you’re thinking of updating the decor of your interior, your exterior may benefit from a little TLC too. A fresh lick of paint, repaved driveway or repairs to your roof and cladding could add years of life and value to your house.

You could also look at changing the landscape of your garden, adding new features, pathways or decking to make the most of your own private landscape.

Modifications for the future

While you’re thinking about your present, it’s also smart to think about the long-term. If you want to stay in your home as long as possible, you could think about adjusting your house for mobility and ease of getting around. Grab bars, widened doorways and adjustable light switches can all help.

Now could be the time to take those first steps towards designing the perfect home for your needs now and in the future. When all the work is done, you can sit back and enjoy your ‘new’ home while still in the comfort of your old one.

Using your home to help fund improvements

RT Money partner, Key Equity Release can help you explore funding home improvements by releasing a tax-free cash lump-sum through equity release. A qualified Key equity release adviser will ensure you consider your options, such as downsizing or other forms of borrowing first. And, if equity release isn’t right for you, they’ll tell you.

Key Equity Release offer lifetime mortgages only, which is a loan secured against your home. You’ll still own your home and there are typically no monthly repayments as the loan, plus roll up interest is repaid when your plan comes to an end.

Equity release will reduce the value of your estate and may affect your entitlement to means tested benefits.

All Key Equity Release plans meet the Equity Release Council standards and come with the no negative equity guarantee, so you’ll never owe more than the value of your home.

Plus, Key believe that because it is a requirement of the Financial Conduct Authority to receive regulated advice when it comes to equity release, you shouldn’t have to pay an advice fee. That’s why their advice won’t cost you a penny.

To find out how much cash you could release use our free online calculator

Advertisement

Or find out more about equity release, the process and real life stories by calling 0808 208 5406 or clicking here to request your FREE guide to unlocking the cash from your home, produced by RT Money partner & the UK’s most trusted equity release specialist, Key.