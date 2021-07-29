It isn’t about diving in headfirst to try and sell you a product. A financial adviser is here to find out what’s important to you. And get your money working for you – in a way that could help you achieve your future goals.

By speaking to an expert, you could feel much more confident about the financial decisions you make. Not to mention your future.

You don’t have to be super wealthy either.

More like this

Perhaps, like a lot of us, you’re already building a nest egg through workplace pensions? Or maybe you have a decent amount of savings built up? It doesn’t matter if you don’t have hundreds of thousands of thousands of pounds. Financial advice could help many different people.

Want to know more?

We won’t list every single thing financial advice could help you with.

But, as we’ve teamed up with Skipton, we’d love to tell you about their financial advice service. And what you, our Radio Times readers, could benefit from.

Skipton’s aim is to make financial advice as affordable and accessible as possible. They’ve been offering a financial advice service for over 30 years – so know what they’re talking about when it comes to helping people with their finances.

And you don’t have to go far – or anywhere – for a review. You can either meet at your local branch – or, to make life easier, speak to an adviser through a video appointment on your laptop or computer.

Get in touch and get started

For more information on our service and to find out whether you could benefit from financial advice, call our team today 0345 266 0979 or request a call back. click to find out more

So, what happens during a face-to-face review with Skipton?

Here’s what to expect:

1) It’s all about you

Yes, this sounds cliched – but at Skipton you’re at the heart of what they do. They’re here to understand your needs, circumstances – and what you’d like to achieve with your money. What’s important to you in life. Like your family, financial security. A comfortable retirement?

This is all so they can act in your best interests when it comes to building a suitable plan.

2) Suitable solutions for your money

Once they’ve got to know you, a Skipton adviser will look at possible investment solutions. In other words, they’ll work out a plan that suits your individual situation and needs – to potentially strengthen your finances.

Skipton will talk about the level of risk you’re willing to take – in return for a higher chance of growth in the long run. They’ll also look at how long you’re prepared to invest your money for – which should typically be five years or more. And what’s more, they’ll look at investing your money in a tax efficient way.

After this appointment, your adviser will go away to find suitable investment products – and create a personalised plan built around you and those all-important long-term goals. Skipton has a panel of carefully chosen funds – designed to suit a range of different customers.

3) Personalised recommendations

Skipton will explain each recommendation in a clear and simple way. They’ll talk through anything you need to know and answer your questions. And if you don’t want to go ahead with a recommendation, you can walk away there and then. Or, even go away and think about it – for as long as you need.

It’s your choice completely.

There’s also no upfront fee for you to meet an adviser – or to hear their advice. You can find out more about their financial charges here.

Good advice doesn’t end there either. Life has its ups and downs. A divorce, a promotion, loss of income or an inheritance could all impact your financial situation. Sitting down with Skipton, from time-to-time, to talk about your priorities – could help your plan stay structured in the right way to reach your goals.

Still not sure if financial advice could be right for you?

Don’t worry. At Skipton, it costs nothing to find out if you could benefit from financial advice – through a free initial consultation. This friendly chat will help you to find out if financial advice might be right for you.

Important information

Skipton’s recommendations are likely to include stock market-based investments. These are not like bank and building society savings accounts as your capital is at risk and you may get back less than you invested. The value of your investments and any income from them may fall as well as rise. The tax treatment of your investments depends on your individual circumstances and prevailing legislation, both of which may change in the future.

The tax treatment of your investments depends on your individual circumstances and prevailing legislation, both of which may change in the future.

Get in touch and get started

For more information on our service and to find out whether you could benefit from financial advice, call our team today 0345 266 0979 or click to find out more

Advertisement

Radio Times financial advice service is provided by Skipton Building Society. Skipton is a member of the Building Societies Association, authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority under registration number 153706 to accept deposits, advise on and arrange mortgages and provide Restricted financial advice. Principal office: The Bailey, Skipton, North Yorkshire BD23 1DN. If you take advice from Skipton Building Society, Radio Times will receive a fee for the introduction.