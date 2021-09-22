This feeling is common when people first claim their state pension. In fact, Steve was paying the correct tax. The state pension is paid gross – without tax being deducted – but it is taxable. In other words, if your income is over the personal tax-free allowance, as Steve’s was, then you must pay tax on it.

The basic rate tax due on Steve’s £7,000- a-year state pension was £1,400. That tax is collected by taking more from your other taxable income, such as a pension or wages paid through the system known as PAYE. Hence the extra £117 tax taken off Steve’s works pension each month. Instead of paying £886 per year tax, he was now paying £2,286 because that collects the £886 tax due on his works pension and the

£1,400 due on his state pension.

Like most people, Steve didn’t reach pension age on 6 April. So his state pension wasn’t paid for the whole tax year. HMRC takes this into account and the £7,000 figure was just the state pension he would get in this tax year. In subsequent years the tax will go up again as HMRC taxes a whole 52 weeks of pension.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4.