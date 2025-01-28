You may be able to boost your state pension by filling old gaps in your National Insurance record – but do it soon, as the rules change on 6 April. A gap in your contributions record can mean you get a smaller state pension when you reach pension age. Normally you need 35 years of contributions to get a full pension, and most people manage that at work. But if you have too many gaps for education or caring or looking after your home then it may be worthwhile to fill the gaps now.

Until 5 April any gaps can be filled right back to 2006/07 – normally you can only go back six years. If you have too few contri[1]butions for a full state pension then each missing year you fill will boost your state pension by £328.64 a year index-linked, at a cost of £824.20. So the payback period is about 2.5 years if you don’t pay tax, and just over three or four years if you do.