People earning less than £10,000 a year are not automatically enrolled into the firm’s pension, but can choose to join. If you are under

75 and you earn at least £120 a week then your employer will also have to pay into the pension.

So if do not join the pension you lose out on your employer’s contribution – in effect taking a pay cut. Second, for most people there is a tax break from the Treasury that means for every £1 that you pay into your pension, the Treasury boosts it to £1.25. Some people on low earnings do not get that tax boost – it depends how they are paid. The good way is “tax relief at source”, which means you get the tax boost. The bad way is called “net pay arrangement”. You cannot choose which way you are paid, but with a net pay arrangement you will not get the

tax relief unless you earn at least £12,570 a year with that employer.

But even without the tax boost you could be missing out on up to £188 a year from your boss paid into your pension. If you work full time on the national living wage, then about £890 a year goes into the pension from you, your employer and the Treasury. Not a huge amount, but

better than nothing. Ask your employer if you can pay in more: some will match extra contributions that employees make.

For more information, search on moneyadviceservice.org.uk for “auto enrolment”.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4. If you have a question for Paul please email paul.lewis@radiotimes.com and he will try to answer your question through his column

