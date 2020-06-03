Pension and retirement planning advice - find out more

Research done by former Pensions Minister Steve Webb indicates that there could be tens of thousands of women married to men born before 17 March 1943 who did not apply for the upgrade and still get less than £80.45 a week. There may also be some with younger husbands who,mistakenly, were not upgraded automatically.

Not every woman in this position will be due extra pension. Her husband must normally have a full basic state pension – currently that is £134.25 a week. It’s only his basic pension that counts, not extras like additional pension. If he was originally given less than a full basic pension – called Category A – then his wife’s pension on his contributions may be less than £80.45.

However, a married woman who does not get what is called a Category BL pension (see your original DWP pension paperwork) and has a basic pension less than £80.45 a week should still claim the extra and may be successful.

To see if you may qualify, use this calculator: https://www.lcp.uk.com/is-your-state-pension-beingunderpaid/. If you think you may be due extra pension, apply as soon as

you can because the DWP normally only backdates the extra pension 12 months.

To claim, call the Pension Service on 0800 169 0154 or at gov.uk search “pension service”.

