The Ombudsman could only look at the effects of the maladministration, not at the policy of raising state pension age passed by Parliament. He estimated that for most women affected, a payment of between £1,000 and £2,950 was appropriate. He admitted that not all the 3.6 million women born in the 1950s would have suffered – some knew about the changes, others did not suffer hardship – but it would be impossible to assess individually all those potentially affected, so he recommended Parliament should set up a scheme for a flat-rate payment to them all.

That is far less than campaigners have demanded: Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) wanted £10,000 each; another group, CEDAWinLAW, is raising money for a court challenge to demand “full restitution” of the pension they would have had from the age of 60 – possibly around £50,000 each.

Those demands may seem unrealistic but the Ombudsman payments, costing between £3.5 billion and £10 billion, might not be – especially as women can now wave this report at MPs and parliamentary candidates and remind them that a general election is just months away.

Advertisement

More like this

For more information, the report Women’s State Pension Age: Our Findings on Injustice and Associated Issues is at ombudsman.org.uk