These widows can inherit two things. First, at least half – and potentially all – of any additional pension their late spouse was entitled to. This used to be called SERPS, or State Second Pension, and was related to earnings as an employee. The average SERPS paid to a man is around £100 a week. Second, half of any Graduated Retirement Benefit (GRB). It’s just a few pounds a week, based on contributions paid from 1961 to 1975.

Neither SERPS nor GRB is paid as part of the new state pension. But SERPS and GRB earned by a deceased spouse can be added to the new state pension claimed by widows.

Lane Clark & Peacock, the consultancy where Steve Webb is now a partner, has produced an online tool to help widows see if they have a claim. If you are a woman born 6 April 1953 or later, or a man born 6 April 1951 or later, and were already widowed when you claimed your pension, it is worth checking at go.lcp.com/inheritingstatepension.

If your new state pension does not include extra amounts from your late spouse, call the Pension Service on 0800 731 0469 and hang on until you speak to a human. Alternatively, write to The Pension Service, Post Handling Site A, Wolverhampton WV98 1AF.