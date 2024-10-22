At age 67 a man can expect on average to live another 18 years – though with a one in four chance of another 25. A woman has 21 years left on average, and a one in four chance of 27 years. So deferring is a bet on your life expectancy: if you live a long life, you win. If you die young, you lose.

This arithmetic does not take account of the fact that the main part of your pension currently rises every April with the famous triple lock – by the highest of wages, prices or 2.5%. However, the extra you get from deferring is not covered by the triple lock – it will just rise by prices. And if your income is high enough to pay tax then the extra is taxable, just like the rest of the state pension. These all complicate the calculation. But if you currently do not need your pension then you should consider deferring.

For older pensioners it was a better deal. People who reached state pension age before 6 April 2016 got a bigger boost – 1% for every five weeks, which is 10.4% a year. They also got the choice of taking the extra as a lump sum. However, if you already get your state pension – new or old – it’s not too late to change! You can de-retire and earn the extra until you claim it again.

Read more of Paul Lewis's advice on claiming state pension

Advertisement

For more information, google “DWP deferring state pension” and “ONS life expectancy”.