Planning Ahead – Lasting Power of Attorney

Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) – who will help you make your day to day decisions?

If you lose the ability to make certain decisions for yourself, a lasting power of attorney (LPA) lets people you trust, quickly, easily and legally step in.

Without a Lasting Power of Attorney

If you're unable to make decisions by yourself:

Your next of kin does not get the final say on your treatment decisions.

Your partner cannot make decisions on your behalf for a joint bank account.

Your loved ones will not be able to access any of your sole bank or saving accounts or make financial decisions on your behalf .

Your partner/loved ones will not be able to manage your assets meaning they will not be able to access Equity Release, Mortgages or Buy and Sell in any properties owned jointly or solely in your name.

Did you know?

Being married or in a civil partnership does not in turn allow your spouse to deal with your bank account, access funds or make decisions on your behalf if you’re unable to do so.

Without an LPA your next-of-kin would have to apply to the Court of Protection

To make any decisions for you, including managing your bank accounts, paying your bills or even deciding where you should live your next of kin would have to apply to the Court of Protection to be able to request to do so. Applying to the Court of Protection can be a slow, stressful and expensive process and there’s no guarantee who they would appoint. If you have an accident or suffer from an illness that stops you being able to make decisions for yourself it’s then too late to put an LPA in place.

There are two types of LPA

Health and Welfare

Allows your attorney to make decisions regarding your medical care and daily routine, including things like life-sustaining treatment and moving into a care home. Without this LPA your family could find it difficult to gain control of these decisions if you’re unable to make them yourself. This type of LPA can only be used when you’re unable to make your own decisions.

Property and Financial Affairs

Allows your attorney to make decisions or help you with your finances, including managing your bank account, paying bills or selling your home. Without this type of LPA access to your joint assets including money held in bank accounts may be restricted for all account holders until a deputy is appointed. This type of LPA can be used only with the Donor’s permission straight away once it’s registered, even if you still have capacity.

Next steps for arranging your LPA

As specialists in retirement finances, we’ve teamed up with Age Partnership who can help you arrange an LPA when the time is right. Their team of specialists will help set up your LPA and do all the hard work on your behalf, your dedicated specialist is only ever a quick phone call away.

