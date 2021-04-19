Hundreds of thousands of married women, widows, and over-80s have been paid too little state pension for many years – to the tune of £3 billion. But you can now get what’s owed to you. The average payment will be £13,500, but some are due tens of thousands of pounds in backdated payments.

People in the following three groups should be paid automatically, though the process may take a few years. Claiming now can speed things up.