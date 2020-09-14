If you do not make such a power while you still have the mental capacity to do so, then your affairs will be the responsibility of the Court of Protection in England and Wales, the Office of the Public Guardian in Scotland, or the Office of Care and Protection in Northern Ireland. They will appoint a guardian (a controller in NI) to look after your affairs.

In England and Wales, you can make a power of attorney yourself without paying anyone to do it for you. If you want help, I recommend a solicitor. If they get it wrong, you (or your heirs) can get redress. That is not true of other professionals who may do it for you. In Scotland and Northern Ireland, you should always use a solicitor.

The fee to register a Lasting Power of Attorney yourself costs £82 per power – health and money – in England and Wales. In Scotland, it’s £81 for both – called

continuing and health. In Northern Ireland, it’s £151 for an Enduring Power of Attorney. Fees can be reduced if your income is low and people on certain benefits are

exempt. A solicitor may charge around £500 to do the job but prices vary widely.

More information Search for “lasting power of attorney” on gov.uk; “power of attorney” on public guardian-scotland.gov.uk; “enduring power of attorney” on

nidirect.gov.uk.

