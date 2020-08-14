Which home improvements are eligible?

Green Homes Grant vouchers will be available for one or more of the following energy-saving measures:

• solid wall, cavity wall, under-floor, loft, or roof insulation

• air source or ground source heat pump

• solar thermal

As long as you are installing one of these measures, you can also use the Grant for one or more of these measures:

• double or triple glazing/secondary glazing, when replacing single glazing

• upgrading to energy efficient doors

• hot water tank/appliance tank thermostats/heating controls

However, these secondary measures can only be subsidised up to the amount of you’ve received for provided for primary measures. For example, if you receive £1,500 to put toward the cost of insulating your roof, and you also want to install double-glazing, you’ll only be able to claim up to £1,500 for this work.

Homeowners will be able to claim up to two-thirds of the cost of the home improvements they make. For example, if a homeowner wanted to install cavity wall and floor insulation at a cost of £4,500, the government would fund £3,000 of this, and the homeowner would have to cover the remaining £1,500.

New-build properties aren’t eligible for the scheme as they will usually already be energy efficient.

Is the scheme means-tested?

No, any homeowner in England can apply for a Green Homes Grant worth up to £5,000 regardless of their income.

Those on low incomes, however, who are owner-occupiers and receiving income-based or disability benefits, such as Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, Disability Allowance or Housing Benefit, can receive vouchers covering 100% of the cost of energy efficient home improvements, up to a maximum of £10,000.

Where do I apply for a Green Homes Grant?

You should be able to apply for a Green Homes Grant online through the government’s Simple Energy Advice service later this month. If you aren’t able to apply online, you should be able to submit an application by post or phone, but these contact details have yet to be announced.

You’ll need to get a quote from a tradesperson participating in the scheme to apply. This quote must be approved by the providers of the Green Homes Grant before you’ll be sent your voucher.

