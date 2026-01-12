Experts at Quotezone.co.uk are warning that energy-hungry appliances could be costing the average household up to £630 a year, and have revealed the top ten phantom load culprits to look out for.*

Despite the cost of living squeeze, many Brits still leave devices on standby overnight, with a recent survey from Quotezone.co.uk revealing 58% of Brits admitted to leaving electrical items switched on.

Over a third (34%) also said they didn’t realise they could be losing more than £100 a year to these vampire devices.

Research shows that up to 30% of a home’s electricity bill can come from appliances left plugged in but unused.*

The worst offenders for standby consumption include faulty set-top box recorders, outside lights left on overnight and extra fridges that can cost over £100 each annually.

Easy-to-forget appliances like electric towel rails, desktop computers, digital TV boxes and multi-room speakers are also quietly racking up costs around the clock.

Helen Rolph, energy savings expert at Quotezone.co.uk said: “It’s worrying that nearly six in 10 people still leave their appliances on standby, especially when these so-called phantom loads could be costing households hundreds of pounds per year.

“Our research shows that a third of Brits don’t realise just how much money they could save by unplugging unused devices. With energy prices still high and many families looking for ways to cut costs, turning appliances fully off is one of the simplest and most effective steps you can take.

“From bigger appliances like extra fridges in the garage or desktop computers, to easy-to-forget devices like towel rails, that often never get switched off, it all adds up.

“We’ve already seen an increase in energy bills this autumn as the price cap increases by £35**, so reducing standby waste could easily help recoup that cost and even lead to meaningful savings over the year.”

Here are the 10 phantom load culprits costing households the most money on standby mode:

1.Faulty set-top box recorders – £162 per year

Old or faulty set-top box recorders are among the worst standby offenders. These devices are designed to stay connected for scheduled recordings and software updates, meaning they draw significant power around the clock, even when you’re not watching TV.

2.Outside lights – £135 per year

Outdoor lighting left on overnight can drain a significant amount of energy. For example, two 60w outside lights left on for 10 hours per night can add an extra £135 to your annual energy bill. You should also be cautious of over-sensitive outdoor security lights, which waste unnecessary power by triggering too easily.

3.Extra fridges – £104 per year

Spare fridges in garages or utility rooms are convenient but costly. Maybe you’ve got an extra ‘beer fridge’ you used for a party, or an old freezer in the garage that came in handy over Christmas, but then forgot to switch it off. Older models are far less energy-efficient and can quietly add over £100 a year to your bills just by staying plugged in.

4.Desktop computers – £86 per year

Many home offices have desktops that remain on standby after use. Even when idle, computers continue to draw power to maintain background functions. Switching off the computer completely at the end of the day could save households £86 per year.

5.Electric towel rail – £62 per year

Often overlooked, electric towel rails can use up a surprising amount of electricity. Installing a timer or switching it off when not in use can quickly reduce unnecessary waste.

6.Digital TV box – £40 per year

Like set-top recorders, digital TV boxes consume energy to stay updated and ready for instant use. Unplugging them overnight or when you’re away can save you £40 annually.

7.Multi-room speakers – £30 per year

Whether it’s Alexa or a built-in sound system, these devices are always on standby waiting for a voice command or Bluetooth signal. That constant connection means they’re using power 24/7, not just when you’re listening to music. If you’ve got several dotted around the house, the cost soon adds up.

8.Router – £8.13 per year

Routers are designed to stay on all the time, but if you’re heading away for a few days, it’s fine to give them a rest. While it might be a small saving, every little helps when you’re cutting down on phantom power.

9.Coffee maker – £1.80 per year

Many coffee machines stay slightly warm or keep their display lights glowing long after you’ve finished brewing. It’s easy to forget, but flipping the switch after your last cup of the day stops it from quietly sipping energy when it’s not actually in use.

10.Microwave – £0.92 per year

The microwave clock and sensor functions continue to consume electricity all day long. It may be small, but unplugging the appliance when not in use ensures every penny of energy goes towards actual cooking. Turning it off fully at the plug only takes a second, and it helps to keep even minimal phantom loads at bay.

References:

*https://blog.loop.homes/the-cost-of-leaving-appliances-in-standby-mode (26p per unit for energy calculations)

**https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/information-consumers/energy-advice-households/energy-price-cap-explained

Survey – Findings are based on a randomised survey of 1,000 respondents across the UK in October 2025, which represents a margin of error of approximately 5% at a 95% confidence level.

