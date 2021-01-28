Peter Earl, head of energy at comparethemarket.com, said: “Households are likely to be in for a shock when they come to pay their energy bills after a winter spent in lockdown. Switching provider may not have been front of mind for many over the past year, but shopping around is the best way to bring down costs, especially for those financially squeezed.”

Get help with your bills

As well as making sure you’re on the most competitive energy tariff possible, it’s also worth checking to see if you’re eligible for any financial help with your energy bills. For example, if you receive the State Pension and you were born on or before 5 October 1954, you should automatically receive a Winter Fuel Payment of between £100 and £300 to help you pay your energy bills.

If you’re struggling to cover your heating costs, get in touch with your energy supplier as soon as possible and let them know you’re finding it difficult to pay. They may be able to arrange a more affordable way for you to repay what you owe, or let you take a break from payments for a short time until you’re able o get back on track.

It’s also worth exploring government schemes which could help you pay for home energy efficiency improvements, such as roof or cavity wall insulation, as reducing your property’s energy consumption can help cut your heating bills. The Energy Saving Trust can advise on benefits and grants for home insulation, and Simple Energy Advice can also provide you with information on grants that might be available in your area.

Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive at Energy UK said: The best way to save on energy bills in the long term is to improve the energy efficiency of your home. This can save hundreds of pounds and make homes more comfortable to live in – all while cutting our contribution to climate change.”