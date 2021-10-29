About a million low-income pensioners should get the discount automatically. They are people who were getting the “guarantee” part of pension credit on the qualifying date of 4 July 2021. (To get this benefit, their income will normally be no more than £177.10, but people with disabilities and carers can get it with higher incomes.)

The Department for Work and Pensions should know who qualifies, and your electricity company should apply the discount automatically, even if you’ve switched to them because your previous supplier (which was giving you the discount) went bust. Over a million others could also get the discount but they must apply for it.

The money for this group is limited, so apply soon in case it runs out. The rules about who qualifies are complex and vary between suppliers. They include pensioners on pension credit who aren’t paid automatically, and people who get a means-tested benefit where the household includes young children or people with disabilities.

Ask your supplier if it’s part of the scheme (some of the smaller ones aren’t, so you can’t get the discount from them) and whether you qualify. It’s easiest to do this and claim online. Or call the firm on the number on your latest bill. The discount will be taken off one electricity bill before 31 March 2022.

For more information, and how to apply, search gov.uk for “warm home discount”.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4. To ask Paul a question please email paul.lewis@radiotimes.com Paul cannot answer your questions personally but with endeavour to response through his column.