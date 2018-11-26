Plug the financial gap

Put simply, gap insurance covers the difference between the market value of the car, which is the amount your car insurer will usually pay out, and the amount you paid for the car in the first place.

What exactly you get back will depend on your policy and:

what you paid for the car

what you still owe on the car

what it would cost you to buy the car now

Weigh up the odds

Unlike car insurance, gap insurance is not compulsory, so it is completely your choice whether you take it out or not. That said, it is a useful thing to have in a number of circumstances.

More like this

If your down payment was small or you are paying the debt off slowly, you could easily end up owing a leasing company more than your insurance provider is willing to pay out without gap insurance. It is also worth considering if you are concerned about the depreciation of your vehicle, or if you simply couldn’t afford to buy a replacement.

However, if your car is less than a year old and you are the first registered owner, it might not be so suitable. Some fully comprehensive car insurance policies offer a replacement deal during the first 12 months of ownership.

It is also worth checking if you are already covered by your finance agreement. Some agreements cover you for the difference between the book price and how much you paid, so adding on gap insurance is unnecessary.

Do your homework

If there were just one type of gap cover insurance to choose from, life would be much simpler. Unfortunately, that is not the case. So you need to do your homework to make sure you are getting the right gap cover insurance for you.

The most typical types of gap cover insurance include:

Return to invoice gap

Tops up the pay out you receive from your car insurer to the amount you paid a dealer for the vehicle.

Return to value

Pays the difference between your car insurance settlement and the value of the vehicle when you took out the policy, rather than what you paid for it.

Vehicle replacement

Bridges the gap between your car insurance pay out and the cost of replacing your vehicle with a new one.

Be dealership cautious

Beware of just snapping up the first gap cover deal you are offered on the forecourt.

That helpful salesperson might be working under commission, and a car dealer will typically have to charge 20% Insurance Premium Tax before they even start talking numbers.

Shop around to see if other insurance providers can offer you a better deal – chances are they can.

Be aware of the small print and exclusions

Know what gap insurance won’t cover before you buy. For example, if you have forked out for any non-standard extras like satnav or speakers, don’t expect to get this back.

Also be alert to the fact you will only be eligible for a gap cover settlement if your insurance is fully comprehensive and your car has been declared a total write-off.

Whatever policy you choose, make sure you know all the key features before you sign, in particular, the following:

length of the policy

contribution to excess

significant exclusions

claim procedure

cancellation terms

Advertisement

GET A QUOTE