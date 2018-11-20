It’s the same with MOT’s. You can get your MOT up to 30 Days before its due date without affecting the anniversary of the next one. This gives you plenty of time to book and keep it legal.

You can book your MOT online with MotorEasy and they will manage the whole process on your behalf, ensuring that only necessary work is undertaken.

Your own personal account area will also be there to remind you about your important dates, and not just about your car, you can manage the company fleet or the whole family’s cars from here.

