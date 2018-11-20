Protect your car from as little as £20 per month*
Don't risk expensive car repair bills, get extended car warranty cover for your current car or one you are about to buy.
There are plenty of daily costs to think about without having to worry about large bills that can suddenly crop up. Garage bills can add up to hundreds, sometimes thousands of pounds, but where do you get the money from? And, what would you do without your car?
The Radio Times Car Warranty service provided by MotorEasy is offering you the chance to purchase an extended warranty from as little as £20 per month and say goodbye to those costly visits to the mechanic. When choosing an extended warranty you must be aware that the level of cover offered as standard differs from provider to provider.
Halloween Offer - Get 3 months free on a 12 month plan
It’s important that you check what guarantees are promised before you purchase a policy. Most new cars come with a three-year warranty; some claim to extend beyond that, but often the cover is reduced. This leaves you to foot the bill.
Read through our top tips to ensure that you get the most from your cover and, most importantly, that it pays out when you need a repair.
More like this
Radio Times Money top car warranty tips:
- Do not assume that even if you have a problem-free car now that it won’t need repairs some time in the future
- Diagnosis is sometimes more expensive than parts. If your warranty doesn’t cover reasonable diagnostic time it could end up costing you a fortune
- Choose a comprehensive plan that covers your car for wear and tear as it ages — whether termed premature”, “normal” or “gradual” — as well as manufacturing defects. Check, too, that you’ll be covered for any faults that are found at a service or MOT
- Check that damage caused by a non-insured part is covered. For example, alternator belts are not usually insured, but if your car’s alternator belt fails and causes the timing belt to break, this can quickly destroy a whole engine. Your warranty should still pay out
- Be aware of the exclusions. An extended warranty will always exclude consumable items such as wheels, tyres, exhausts, batteries, worn-out clutches and brakes, as well as damage to bodywork and paintwork.
- Check your claim limits. Look for a provider that covers up to at least £5,000. Or, better still, the full value of your vehicle at the time of your claim
The Radio Times Car Warranty service provided by MotorEasy covers cars up to 12 years of age and with up to 120,000 miles on the clock.
MotorEasy warranties are accredited to The Motor Ombudsman and approved by Trading Standards (CTSI)
or
Call 0800 131 0001