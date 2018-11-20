GET A QUOTE NOW

It’s important that you check what guarantees are promised before you purchase a policy. Most new cars come with a three-year warranty; some claim to extend beyond that, but often the cover is reduced. This leaves you to foot the bill.

Read through our top tips to ensure that you get the most from your cover and, most importantly, that it pays out when you need a repair.

Radio Times Money top car warranty tips:

Do not assume that even if you have a problem-free car now that it won’t need repairs some time in the future

Diagnosis is sometimes more expensive than parts. If your warranty doesn’t cover reasonable diagnostic time it could end up costing you a fortune

Choose a comprehensive plan that covers your car for wear and tear as it ages — whether termed premature”, “normal” or “gradual” — as well as manufacturing defects. Check, too, that you’ll be covered for any faults that are found at a service or MOT

Check that damage caused by a non-insured part is covered. For example, alternator belts are not usually insured, but if your car’s alternator belt fails and causes the timing belt to break, this can quickly destroy a whole engine. Your warranty should still pay out

Be aware of the exclusions. An extended warranty will always exclude consumable items such as wheels, tyres, exhausts, batteries, worn-out clutches and brakes, as well as damage to bodywork and paintwork.

Check your claim limits. Look for a provider that covers up to at least £5,000. Or, better still, the full value of your vehicle at the time of your claim

