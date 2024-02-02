Not only will the criminals take the money for the parking fee and leave you liable to a penalty notice from the real car park operator, they will also harvest all that information. A few days later, they will call you on your phone – they have your number, of course – claiming to be from your bank, another trusted firm or even the police.

Even if you have any suspicions, they will already have enough of your personal information to convince you that they are genuine. They will then take you down the well-trodden fraud path by saying your money is at risk, they can protect it, and you need to cooperate with them in moving it to a safe account. Which is, of course, their account – from where your money will soon vanish.

Advertisement

Some car park operators have now removed QR codes because of this risk. If you see one on a machine in a car park or anywhere else outdoors where it’s supposed to connect you to a payment service, check the code carefully to see if it looks original or has been pasted over the real one. If you have any doubts, do not use it. It’s always safer to use a parking app or to pay at a machine with a card, or even coins, if it will let you.