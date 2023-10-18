There is another, potentially bigger, restriction: the pensions are not fully protected against inflation The part due on contributions paid before 6 April 1997 is not raised with inflation at all, and the part due based on later contributions has limited protection. That part is raised from 1 January by the Consumer Prices Index the previous May, or 2.5%, whichever is the lower.

In May 2022, for example, the CPI rate of inflation was 9.1% but PPF pensioners got a rise of only 2.5%. And in 2024 their pensions will again be raised by 2.5%, not the 8.7% rise in the May CPI. That means a pension earned from 6 April 1997 that was £100 a month in 2022 should be over £118 a month from January but will in fact be just £105. That is worse inflation-proofing than many surviving pension schemes pay.

The PPF Board has the power to order a bigger increase than 2.5% but it has decided not to do that for 2024. If you get a PPF pension and are suffering from its declining value, it may be worth writing to the Board to tell it about your hardship: email resolutionsteam@ppf.co.uk

or write to PO Box 254, Wymondham, NR18 8DN and mark it “for the attention of the Board”.

Paul Lewis presents Money Box on Radio 4. To read more of his advice, see radiotimesmoney.com QUESTIONS? Send any questions to Paul.Lewis@radiotimes.com.