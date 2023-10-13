If your affairs are more complicated, then the basic part will still be done free, but with extra charges for the complex bits. If you do not make a will, then the laws of intestacy kick in – which may be very difficult for your loved ones. In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, if you live with someone but are not married or civil-partnered, your unmarried partner will get nothing. If you are married or civil-partnered but have no surviving children, grandchildren or other descendants, then the surviving spouse (I use that to include a civil partner) will get

everything.

If there are descendants then, since July, the spouse gets the first £322,000 and half the rest, with the balance divided among descendants. If there is no surviving spouse, the whole lot is divided among children or, if there are none, grandchildren. After that, other relatives get lucky in a strict order of priority. (In Scotland, the rules are more complicated and can seem less fair.)

And you can avoid all these issues by making a will!

Don’t just download a form from the internet, or try to save money by going to a will writer, though. They are not legally qualified and if something does go wrong, there is no compensation. Instead, make an appointment with a solicitor on the Will Aid website – willaid.org.uk – and download its useful guide to the preparation you need to do.