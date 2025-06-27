Write a weekly meal plan - and stick to a list

Meal planning is one of the simplest ways to save money and reduce food waste. You could even rotate a few weekly plans based on what’s in season or what’s on offer. A good tip is to shop your cupboards first – you might already have the base for a stew or stir-fry lurking in the back.

Once you’ve planned your meals for the week and written down the food you’ll need, make sure you stick to your list once you get to the supermarket. Shops are designed to make you spend – that’s why the essentials are often placed at opposite ends of the store. If you find the temptation to shop off-list too great, try shopping online or using click-and-collect instead.

It’s worth swapping out some of the big brand items you normally buy with own brand supermarket brands when you do your shop. You might find they taste just as good but cost a fraction of the price.

Cook once, eat twice

Batch cooking can be an excellent way to save you both money and time. Make extra portions of chilli, curry or soup and freeze them. It’s like creating your own ready meals – only cheaper and usually much healthier as your food won’t be processed. Slow cookers and soup makers can be really useful for batch cooking as not only do they help you use up odds and ends, but they’re also cheaper to run than ovens.

Love your freezer

Buying frozen food rather than fresh can cut a significant amount from your food bills, with the added bonus that it won’t go off nearly as quickly. According to research carried out by Nomad Foods, owner of Birds Eye and Findus, nearly a third of people (29%) are using the freezer now more than they did five years ago, with almost half (47%) stating that it helps them throw less away. Stéfan Descheemaeker, chief executive officer at Nomad Foods said: “The freezer is no longer just a place to store food; it's becoming the cornerstone of a more efficient, sustainable, and nutritious lifestyle.”

Make apps your ally

There are several apps that can help you reduce waste and bag a bargain. Too Good To Go, for example, sells ‘magic bags’ of surplus food from shops and cafes, usually at a heavily discounted price. Olio lets neighbours share unwanted food, and Kitche helps you track what’s in your kitchen and find recipes using those ingredients.

Ad

Sell your car with Motorway - find out how much you could get