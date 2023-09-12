But, Radio Times reader Celia emailed me to ask, “If I pay by credit card through a third party, for example PayPal, do I lose my rights?” The answer is, “Yes, probably, but perhaps not always!”

There are circumstances when you still keep those rights, but many where you lose them. This is because s.75 rights apply only if you pay for the item directly with a credit card. If a third party comes between your card and the retailer then you lose the right and the bank has no liability if problems occur.

If you have a balance on PayPal and use that to buy the goods, then you do not have s.75 rights. If you use PayPal as a means to pay, have no balance on it, and pay in full from your credit card using PayPal to transfer the money, then you probably keep your s.75 rights. But it will depend on the precise circumstances.

PayPal has its own buyer protection scheme against goods not arriving, not working, or being a fraud, so you will be covered by that. However, it is safest not to use PayPal or any other third party payment scheme such as Buy Now Pay Later if you want to be sure you have your s.75 rights. Pay directly to the retailer with your credit card instead.

