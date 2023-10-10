May 2023: A new study by Motorway, the UK’s fastest growing used-car marketplace, reveals 6.3m Brits have accepted a bad deal when selling their car. Those accepting bad deals did so out of convenience, ultimately losing them money from the sale. What’s more, 3.5m Brits regretted the sale of their car because it was poorly researched and did not achieve the best price possible.

Ease and convenience are often a key driver for any sale, with many car owners going directly to an instant buyer or their local dealer, or they’ll make a quick private sale transaction on a classified site. 7.8m Brits reveal they only go to one dealer when it’s time to sell, accepting the valuation and sale price of one person’s opinion.

Once on the forecourt, car owners often accept the first offer, with more than a third (37%) confirming they are intimidated by the haggling process altogether, putting them off getting the best price for their vehicle. More than a quarter (27%) of those surveyed said they lacked the negotiating skills to get the best price, whilst 23% revealed social anxieties were the reason they did not attempt to negotiate a higher figure.

Surprisingly, 41%1 of car owners don’t know how much their car is worth, which makes negotiating the best price nearly impossible.

Alex Buttle, Co-Founder of Motorway, which commissioned the research, said: "Selling your vehicle can be daunting for many, particularly if you don’t feel confident or knowledgeable about cars, but there is an easy and simple way to sell your car online. At Motorway, our dealer network matches each seller with the dealer willing to pay the most, in as little as 24 hours, for free. And with free home collection and fast payment, we take all the hassle out of selling for a great price.”

