One in three motorists plan to sell their vehicle in the next six months because of the ULEZ expansion

26th July 2022 – Research commissioned by online used-car marketplace Motorway has revealed that one in three (36%) Londoners plan to sell their vehicle in the next six months because of the proposed ULEZ extension alongside the rising cost of living.

● Three in five Londoners are worried about how the ULEZ expansion will affect their finances ● 57% of motorists reveal that they are less likely to drive due to the expansion of ULEZ ● The cost-of-living crisis means two thirds of motorists can’t afford to switch to an electric vehicle or compliant petrol car

Londoners are growing increasingly concerned about the expansion, with three in five (60%) admitting they are worried about how it will affect their finances. Two thirds (67%) of those surveyed can’t afford to switch to an electric vehicle or compliant petrol car.

According to data from Motorway’s ULEZ compliance checker, Mercedes and Land Rover are the most likely to be non-compliant with three in five (60%) vehicles facing fines. Research also uncovered that four in 10 (39%) Londoners sold their car when ULEZ was originally introduced, and with plans of an expansion on the horizon, many more are set to follow suit.

When asked about the reasons for selling their petrol or diesel car, half (47%) of Londoners said they would sell in order to buy an electric vehicle in light of the potential expansion of ULEZ. However, due to the rising cost of living, many will be unable to make this switch.

What’s more, the data reveals that a third (36%) of those in the capital are unaware the ULEZ could be expanded by August 2023.

Alex Buttle, co-founder of online used-car marketplace Motorway said: “The cost of petrol and diesel, along with the cost of living, are rising fast. This coupled with the extension of the ULEZ in London, means more urban drivers are questioning their current car and driving habits. We’ve seen a 21% rise in diesel cars being sold on Motorway since last month and the research revealed many more motorists will be looking to sell in the next six months due to the likely expansion of ULEZ to cover the whole of the city.

“At Motorway, we work with a network of more than 5,000 dealers, who compete to give sellers a great price for their car. So no matter what the reason a car owner might be looking to sell, we’re here to help sellers do that 100% online, in as little as 24 hours.”

Research conducted in July 2022 by Censuswide with a sample of 1,000 British car owners aged 18+ from London and Greater London.

1 Based on 159,779 checks for Mercedes, Land Rover and Toyota vehicles on Motorway’s

ULEZ compliance checker. We can provide a full breakdown on request.

1. Mercedes – 60%

2. Land Rover – 60%

3. Volkswagen – 56%

4. BMW – 55%

5. Audi – 54%

6. Peugeot – 46%

7. Honda – 45%

8. Ford – 44%

9. Nissan – 41%

10. Vauxhall – 40%

11. Toyota – 38%

