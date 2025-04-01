There’s also National Insurance for under-66 workers. The main rates of the State Pension are going up by 4.1% – but for the 8.5 million pensioners already paying income tax, a chunk of that rise from the Department for Work and Pensions will go straight back to the Treasury.

Most other benefits are not taxed – so people will keep all the 1.7% April rise. Disabled people on the highest rate of Attendance Allowance, Disability Living Allowance or Personal Independence Payment will get £110.40 a week – a rise of just £1.85. Carers will get an extra £1.40, taking their benefit to £83.30 a week. Widows bereaved before 6 April 2017 will get £2.50 a week more, totalling £150.90 a week. But Bereavement Support Payment for those widowed more recently will remain at its eight-year-old level equivalent to £80.77 a week for those with children and £23.08 without. It also runs out after 18 months.

Benefit increases begin in the week of 7 April but most are paid four weeks in arrears, so the higher amounts cannot actually be spent until sometime in May. And they will not, in any case, cover the upward march of prices. The Bank of England expects inflation to reach 3.7% this summer, soon swallowing up any extra income from benefits.