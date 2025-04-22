Carer’s Allowance itself is only £83.30 a week – equal to just £2.38 an hour for the 35 hours they must work to get it, and most carers spend a lot longer caring than that. Variable wages can be averaged out over five weeks, or longer in some cases, but that may not be done automatically – or correctly – by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Carers can also deduct certain amounts to meet the limit, including income tax and half of any pension contributions they make.

The latest DWP figures show that around 144,000 carers were being pursued for allowances overpaid due to earning too much – and that total is growing by 1,000 a month. They owe an average £1,740 each; a total of £251 million. Those debts mount up because the department often leaves a long gap between being informed of earnings and stopping the allowance. An independent review into these overpayments is examining how they happened, what should be changed and how the DWP can support people owing large amounts. It will report in the “early summer”, but it seems unlikely to recommend writing off those historic debts.

