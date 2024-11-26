Anyone who pays UK income tax or capital gains tax can Gift Aid their donation. If your income is below or close to the tax-free threshold of £12,570 then you cannot use Gift Aid, as your gifts must not total more than four times the amount of tax you have paid in that tax year. If you have a partner who does pay tax, give them the money and they can donate it through Gift Aid.

If you pay higher rates of tax you can reclaim the extra tax relief yourself. If you fill in a self-assessment form then it can be done through that. If your income comes from wages or a pension you can tell HMRC and ask it to adjust your tax code – you will need a Government Gateway account. Search gov.uk for “gift aid higher rate tax”.

Alternatively, if you want the charity to have the extra tax relief then give a little more. For example, if you pay 40% tax and want to give an amount that will cost you £100 after reclaiming the tax relief, then give the charity £133.33. The charity gets an extra £33.33 through Gift Aid, making a total of £166.66, and you reclaim the higher rate tax of £33.33 you have paid so it only costs you £100. Scotland has different tax rates so the arithmetic is slightly different.

Advertisement

Charities can claim the Gift Aid automatically on donations under £30 given in cash. But always check the credentials of people out at Christmas with a tin or a bucket before giving them your money.