A handful use the standard delay of 30 minutes before paying compensation, and a few offer slightly worse schemes: Grand Central, for example, requires a delay of an hour for any compensation, and three hours for a full refund.

The delay is calculated as the difference between the timetabled arrival time and the actual time the train reaches the station. But be aware that operators may time a train as arriving at the station before it actually stops at the platform and the doors open.

The enhanced scheme normally refunds a quarter of the single-fare ticket price for a delay of 15 to 29 minutes, half the price for a delay of 30 to 59 minutes and a full refund for a delay of an hour or more. If you use a railcard the refund will relate to the reduced fare you paid.

If you have an open ticket, you can still claim if the train you actually travelled on was delayed, though if you were booked on a different train your rights may be more complicated. If a train is cancelled you can get a full refund or use it on an alternative service.

Search ‘delay repay’ on the website of the rail company you travelled with, even if you bought your ticket through an agent. If offered the choice, it’s best to ask for the refund to be paid into your bank or credit card account rather than in vouchers, as these may only be valid at a station ticket office, not online.

You will need to provide proof of the booking, such as a reference number or an image of the ticket. Claims must usually be submitted within 28 days.

