Figures calculated by moneysavingexpert.com show that for a Barclaycard with a typical 24.9% interest rate, £1,000 of debt will now last 19 years and three months compared with nine years eight months on its old rate. Over that period you will now pay £1,655 in interest compared with just £699 under its previous policy.

Anyone with a debt on a Barclaycard or any other card should draw up a plan to pay it off. Step one is to cut the card up and stop using it. Step two is to check the cash amount paid last month. Step three is to pay that same fixed amount – more, if you can afford it – each month, either by standing order or direct debit.

Barclaycard allows these fixed regular payments, though not all card providers do. If yours doesn’t then you should make a manual payment each month on top of the minimum payment. Paying that fixed amount until the debt vanishes will slash both the time it lasts and the total interest you pay. For help with worrying debts of any sort, contact nationaldebtline.org, stepchange.org or your local Citizens Advice.