DISABLED ADAPTATIONS

If your home is bigger than normal because of your disability – perhaps with an extra bathroom, bigger kitchen or space for a wheelchair – you can get council tax reduced by one band, bringing it down by between ten and 18 per cent. If it’s already in the lowest band, you’ll get a reduction of 17 per cent. Apply to the council that bills you.

LOW INCOME

You can also get a reduction if you have a low income. The reduction is higher for anyone aged 66 or above. So once you reach that landmark

age make sure you apply again or get your existing reduction checked. In Scotland and Wales everyone on low incomes can get their tax reduced, sometimes to zero. In most of England, working-age people have to pay something – usually 20 per cent of the tax – even if their income is very low, though pensioners don’t. The rules differ between local authorities; check with your local council.

PAYING

You can pay your bill in ten or 12 equal monthly instalments. If you have difficulty paying, councils have hardship funds that may be able to help.

