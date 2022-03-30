Take a look at your financial wellbeing – and receive a £50 M&S gift card*

Financial stress is the biggest mental health burden in the UK, according to My Online Therapy Research. With this in mind, we thought now could be a great opportunity to get you thinking about the importance of your own financial wellbeing – including how talking to a financial adviser could go a long way in providing you with peace of mind when it comes to your money matters.

Financial wellbeing – it might be one of those things you’ve never given much thought to before, but the last couple of years has highlighted the importance of it more than ever.

First off, let’s think about what it means to be financially zen. It’s about feeling in control of your finances – not only for now, but for your future too. It’s knowing you’re able to pay the bills today but are also on the right path to a brighter financial future.

This is where speaking to a financial adviser could provide some real value – they could help you to look at things in a different way and feel more confident about making financial decisions around things like retirement and legacy planning.

So how do you go about ‘feeling in control’?

The first part of getting on top of you financial wellbeing involves having a firm grasp of your incomings and outgoings.

Think about how much money you have coming in at one time, and what your usual expenses are – household bills and monthly direct debits, for example. It’s handy to have all this information stored somewhere, so it’s easy to keep on track of and occasionally review.

It’s also important your finances will hold up in an emergency. Having around three to six months’ worth of easily accessible savings could help you pay for any unexpected repairs that might crop up, like the need for a new boiler.

Then there are the other financial shocks which savings alone may not cover. It’s not nice to think about, but serious illness or death could cause a major hit to your household finances and your family’s plans for the future at an already difficult time.

Taking out protection products such as life insurance, critical illness and income protection could help you feel confident that your loved ones will be looked after should the worst happen. Protection products do vary enormously – a financial adviser could help you to find the right solution for your individual needs.

Start your journey to better financial wellbeing today

Did you know that almost half of UK retirees worry they will soon run out of money? That’s according to research carried out by Abrdn. You’re more likely to have a stronger sense of financial wellbeing if you feel like you’re on track to meet your future objectives – like enjoying a long and fulfilling retirement.

To help you out with keeping on track, Radio Times have teamed up with Skipton Building Society. They’ve been offering a clear, personalised financial advice service for over 30 years and they would like to help you too. If you attend a financial advice review with Skipton, you’ll receive a £50 M&S gift card – even if you don’t take them up on their advice.

One of their expert financial advisers could help you determine whether you’re on the right path for your goals and – if not – provide you with a tailored plan to make up any shortfalls in your saving. They’ll find out about your current circumstances and what it is you’d like to achieve with your money. So if you dream of a future where you go on holiday more often, talk to an adviser about it.

No upfront fees to pay – and no pressure to act

You don’t have to pay a thing to hear Skipton’s initial advice. A fee only applies if you decide to go ahead with a recommendation.

And you’re under no pressure at all to act on anything you discuss. A review with Skipton’s experts is simply a great opportunity to find out ways you could strengthen your financial plans. How you proceed is entirely your choice.

Reviews are available at your local branch, or through an easy-to-use video link.

Arranging your no-obligation review is easy:

• It starts with a free initial consultation to find out if Skipton’s advice could be right for you. (You need at least £500 per month or £20,000 available to invest).

• If it’s agreed that financial advice is suitable for you, book your review with an adviser.

• Once you’ve attended (must be by 31 March) you’ll receive your gift card.

* Offer not available to existing Skipton financial advice customers. Terms and conditions apply.

Call 0345 266 0979 for a free initial consultation. Or request a call back.

This friendly chat will help you find out if Skipton can help.

Skipton’s recommendations are likely to include stock market-based investments. These are not like bank and building society savings accounts as your capital is at risk and you may get back less than you invested. The value of your investments and any income from them may fall as well as rise.

Radio Times financial advice service is provided by Skipton Building Society. Skipton is a member of the Building Societies Association, authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority under registration number 153706 to accept deposits, advise on and arrange mortgages and provide Restricted financial advice. Principal office: The Bailey, Skipton, North Yorkshire BD23 1DN. If you take advice from Skipton Building Society, Radio Times will receive a fee for the introduction.